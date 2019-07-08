In his heavily research-based practice, artist Simon Denny examines the impact of technological advancements on global economics, society, and politics. Born in New Zealand and based out of Berlin, Denny first rose to prominence at the Venice Biennale in 2015, where his sculptural installations in the Marco Polo airport and a Renaissance-era library utilized the graphic designs used within the NSA to explore issues around mass surveillance and national identity. For recent exhibitions, he has reconfigured board games like Settlers of Catan and The Game of Life to reflect the mythologies and values that underpin the culture of Big Tech.

In Artsy’s latest “Future of Art” episode, Denny discusses how the rise of the internet has transformed the media industry, shifting the balance of power between journalists and their audience. What if museums and other cultural institutions also began programming on the basis of audience data? As Denny sees it, this kind of change could radically alter the curatorial networks that sustain the art world—for better or for worse.